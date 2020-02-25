HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first of a couple of chances for rain arrived on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it would start isolated and spotty during most of the day on Tuesday.
"The best chance for rain, scattered, comes late evening into the early overnight hours," Dixon said.
While it won't be near 60 degrees like it was on Monday, temperatures are ranging between 50 and 55 degrees.
The normal high for Feb. 25 is 41 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s by Tuesday night.
The rain is expected to taper off to showers and drizzle at that point.
The second chance for rain comes Wednesday.
A storm looks to form close to the coast.
"[Wednesday] will be a grey [and] damp day with areas of drizzle," Dixon said. "Another round of rain, with perhaps some thunder, moves through [Wednesday] night."
During the day on Wednesday, temps should be in the 40s.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The rain is expected to end by early Thursday morning and partial clearing should follow.
"Drier/cooler air filters into the state on a strengthening northwestern wind," Dixon said.
Wind gusts could get up to 30 mph on Thursday.
Temperatures should range from 45 to 50 degrees but will drop into the 20s by Thursday night.
"Friday, and through the weekend it will be dry with sunshine, but high temperatures go back into the 30s," Dixon said. "The wind, at times, will make it feel even colder."
