HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front continues to bring some rain to the state on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the rest of Thursday would be cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
It has been a week since the state saw any measurable rainfall.
Much of northern and eastern Connecticut are under a "severe drought."
Temperatures should range between 75 and 80 degrees.
The front is expected to drift slowly south across the state by Thursday night, when temps should range from between 60 and 65 degrees.
"[The] cold front moves through the region [Thursday night], ending the chance for rain/storms by daybreak," Dixon said.
Weather conditions should improve on Friday.
"We’ll end the week [Friday] on a gorgeous note: Sunshine, lower humidity, highs in the 70s," Dixon said.
Temperatures should drop into the 45 to 55 degree range overnight Friday into Saturday.
Saturday looks mostly pleasant with highs in the 70s.
Sunday, however, may be a different story.
"[There looks to be] increasing cloudiness [and a] chance for showers by evening," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.