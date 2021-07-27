HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As the state gears up for another hot day, the smoky sky still lingers from the western wildfires.
Additionally, storms are expected later Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said highs on Tuesday will be in the 90s inland, and upper 80s along the shore.
The humidity will be moderate.
“A cold front will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms by late this evening. A few storms could be strong to severe,” Haney said.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. However, Haney said this will be more the exception than the rule.
Track any storms or showers that pop up with the Pinpoint Doppler Radar:
Showers and maybe even a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday morning, before cooler and drier air filter into the state by noon.
Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs near 80 degrees and low humidity.
Another cold front moves into New England on Thursday, prompting another chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon.
“It won’t be too warm with highs in the lower 80s expected, but the air will turn more humid. A northwesterly flow will usher cooler, drier air into the state Thursday night and Friday,” Haney said.
The week ends on a pleasant note with the coolest weather over the next seven days coming late Friday night.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
