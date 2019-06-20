HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A risk for showers and thunderstorms continues late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a wave of low pressure tracks through New England Thursday night.
This will spark the showers and create the possibility for thunderstorms.
"Some showers and storms will produce torrential downpours and perhaps some very localized flash flooding," DePrest said. "Gusty winds are possible near any stronger storms that move into the state."
Highs were in the 70s and the humidity was high on Thursday.
"It is going to be a mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s," DePrest said. "Areas of fog are likely too due to the very moist and damp conditions."
Showers are also likely on Friday morning, but they're likely to end around midday. They may impact at least the beginning of the second round of play at the Travelers Championship.
"We will then see some partial clearing during the afternoon," DePrest said. "A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, and the humidity will begin to drop."
Temperatures should range from between 75 and 80 degrees.
They will drop to the 50s and 60s overnight.
Summer also officially begins at 11:54 a.m. on Friday.
The upcoming weekend is looking good.
"Saturday will be a beautiful day and that is great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship!" DePrest said. "The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s."
A northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
Sunday will be nice as well, with temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny skies.
