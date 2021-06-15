HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Unsettled weather is expected to continue on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon.
"We’re starting out cloudy and damp, but as the day progressed the clouds should break up," Haney said. "With sunshine, temperatures should peak between 75 and 80 [degrees] during the afternoon, leading to greater instability."
With cold air aloft and daytime heating, it's a recipe for potential storms.
"Storms that develop could be strong, possibly severe, with gusty wind and small hail being the main concerns," Haney said.
When they pop up, track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
By Wednesday, the state is back to a dry, less humid pattern.
"We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine with temperatures reaching the upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year, with lower humidity," Haney said.
More of the same is expected for Thursday.
Friday appears to be a bit warmer and breezy with highs between 80 and 85 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
