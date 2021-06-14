HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A line of heavy rain marched across the state on Monday morning.
Channel 3's meteorologist tracked it from the onset and said more was possible over the next couple of days.
"Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through [Monday], [Monday night], and into [Tuesday]," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.
The morning's line of strong storms exited the state later in the morning.
Dixon said showers would be on-and-off all day.
"While severe weather is not likely, an isolated storm could produce a gusty wind," Dixon said. "Of course with any thunderstorm, lightning is a concern."
He also said that while there was an ongoing chance of storms, there will be lulls.
Also, despite sun, temperatures were expected to be below average. Many locations should be just shy of 70 degrees.
The showers were expected to linger into Tuesday morning.
Dynamics will be good enough for routine thunderstorms through the early afternoon.
Tuesday was expected to be a bit sunnier and more humid than Monday. Temperatures should bounce back to near 80 degrees.
"Wednesday, Thursday [and] Friday are dry, brighter days," Dixon said.
