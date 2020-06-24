HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front may touch off some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some of the storms could produce torrential downpours.
Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s.
"Much of the day will be oppressively humid with dew points topping 70 degrees, but the humidity should begin to drop later [Wednesday] afternoon and [Wednesday] evening," Haney said. "We should see more in the way of sunshine during the mid-to-late afternoon."
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and a little more comfortable for sleeping.
Low temperatures will be in the 60s, but some upper 50s are likely in the normally cooler locations.
"Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness [Thursday]," Haney said. "The air will be warm, but not too humid."
Highs will be in the 80s, but dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s.
"A few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon," Haney said.
Thursday night will be partly-cloudy and mild with lows in the upper-50s and 60s.
"We will end the week on a pleasant note," Haney said. "The risk for showers Friday will be very low. It is going to be quite warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity will remain in check."
The sky will be partly-sunny.
Friday night will be dry and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
Humidity makes a return for the weekend.
Read the full technical discussion here.
