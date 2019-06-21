HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The rain may begin to clear when summer officially arrives on Friday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the morning showers should end around midday or shortly after.
Soggy conditions may impact the second round of play at the Travelers Championship golf tournament on Friday morning.
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Summer officially arrives at 11:54 a.m.
"We will then see some partial clearing during the afternoon," Haney said. "A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, and the humidity will begin to drop."
High temperatures during the day on Friday should range between 75 and 80 degrees.
"The dry northwesterly flow will bring clearing skies [Friday night] as temperatures bottom out in the 50s to near 60 degrees," Haney said.
The first weekend of summer looks great.
Saturday, Haney expected mostly sunny skies with temps in the 70s and 80s. Humidity should also be at comfortable levels.
Lows may dip into the 50s overnight.
Sunday looks good as well.
"The sky will be mostly sunny," Haney said. "After a cool morning, temperatures will rise into the low and middle 80s thanks to the strong early summer sunshine."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
