HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The first full day of spring will be a rainy one.
While it won’t be a washout, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said you’ll need your rain gear to dodge the scattered showers.
Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
The steadier rain moves in Thursday night.
Track it with the interactive radar on the Channel 3 app here.
“While not a big chance, we can't rule out a rumble of thunder,” Dixon said.
The coastal storm will move away from the state on Friday, but some isolated or scattered showers are possible throughout the day.
Wet snow may mix in the higher elevations.
“Total rainfall from this system will likely range from 0.5 to 1.0” with locally higher amounts (likely across western CT),” Dixon said.
The first weekend of spring will start out chilly and windy, with highs only in the 40s on Saturday.
A gusty wind will make it feel like the 30s.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front moves through the state on Monday bringing some rain, but before that, temperatures should reach 50 to 55 degrees.
To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.