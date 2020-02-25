HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first of a couple of chances for rain arrived on Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said showers and a few periods of rain will continue as the evening goes on.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Temperatures are expected to fall back into the low 40s and 30s by Tuesday night.
The second chance for rain comes Wednesday.
It'll be overcast, but rainfall will be spotty and light throughout the day.
DePrest said there could be areas of fog as well.
During the day on Wednesday, temps should be in the 40s.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The secondary storm will develop close to the coast, which will move directly over Connecticut.
"Rain will become steadier and heavier tomorrow night, and you might even hear some thunder in the pre-dawn hours," DePrest said.
The rain is expected to end by early Thursday morning and partial clearing should follow.
Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph on Thursday.
Temperatures should range from 45 to 50 degrees but will drop into the 20s by Thursday night.
It'll be blustery and much colder, as wind chills dip into the single digits and teens.
It'll feel much more like winter again for the end of the week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
