HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Parts of the state woke up to some snow, but a storm that arrived overnight quickly changed over to plain rain.
A winter weather advisory that was in effect expired.
Precipitation moved into the state around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to meteorologist Scot Haney, accumulations of snow and sleet ranged from an inch or two in northern Connecticut to nothing.
It was enough to cause Tolland Public Schools to issue a 2 hour delay.
"With the exception of some spotty icy mix in the northwest hills, the wintry/frozen precip is basically done and over," Haney said. "Scattered rain showers taper/end [Thursday] afternoon."
The state as a whole could receive between half an inch and 1 inch of rain by the time it stops.
Temperatures should be in the 30s and 40s during the day. Parts of southern Connecticut have a shot at 50 degrees.
"As the storm moves away to the east of New England Thursday night, much colder air will move into the region on a strengthening northwesterly flow," Haney said.
The mercury will dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn on Friday, Valentine's Day. It'll be windy and cold.
"The wind chill will plunge into the single digits by then, perhaps close to zero in the normally colder locations," Haney said.
Temperatures will only reach the 20s to near lower 30s, but it'll feel much colder.
A mix of sun and clouds will give way to sunny skies during the afternoon.
"If you have plans to go out Friday evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to bundle up with the wind chill near zero at times," Haney said.
The blast of cold air will be short-lived as temps rebound into the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday.
"Both days will be dry," Haney said.
