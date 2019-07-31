HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms could be strong-to-severe on Wednesday, effectively ending the fourth heat wave of the year.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said they'll be the result of a cold front that will push through the humid air.
They're expected to pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.
"Some storms will be capable of producing torrential rain, and a gusty wind in addition to frequent lightning," Dixon said. "There is the potential for some very localized flash flooding."
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed all of Connecticut in a "marginal risk" area for severe weather.
"The greatest threat, however, is from New York City to DC," Dixon said.
Temperatures for Wednesday should range from 80 degrees to possibly near 90.
An air quality alert is in effect for Hartford County until 11 p.m.
"With more hot weather in the forecast for the final day of July, we are on track to a set record for hottest month on record," Dixon said. "Through [Tuesday], the average temperature is up to 78.2 degrees. The existing record is 77.9 degrees, set in July 2013."
The front will move offshore by Wednesday night and drier air arrives.
Temperatures should drop into the 60s by daybreak on Thursday.
"August will begin on a pleasant note Thursday with a partly-to-mostly sunny sky," Dixon said. "The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, but the humidity will drop as the day progresses."
Lows by Thursday night could dip into the upper 50s.
The week ends with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s.
"The air may turn a little muggier and a few showers could pop up during [Friday] afternoon," Dixon said.
