HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday began with some drizzle and will potentially end with scattered storms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that the bulk of the rain was on its way into the state during the late morning hours of Election Day.
"The afternoon will feature rain, heavy at times, and even some thunderstorms," Dixon said. "They’re entering western Connecticut [around 10:30 a.m.], and will be around through the evening commute, ending by 7-8 p.m."
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The wind may also pick up Tuesday afternoon.
"[It] could gust to over 40 mph and temperatures will warm to near 60 inland, higher in southeastern Connecticut," Dixon said.
A cold front will sweep through the state this evening and drier air will follow. Showers will end by late evening then the sky will become partly cloudy.
Temps will dip back into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday look partly sunny and breezy.
"[Wednesday] will be a dry, brighter but windy day," Dixon said. "While temps will be near/above 60 for highs Wednesday, Thursday will be several degrees cooler [and] also less windy, but still storm-free and sunny."
The next chance for rain will be on Friday.
The day may start out a little sunny, but clouds will quickly develop.
"Another round of rain arrives by the evening commute and continues into the night," Dixon said.
Temps should reach the upper-40s and low-50s during the day and dip into the 30s by Saturday morning.
"Any rain should end early Saturday morning with clearing thereafter, and it will be windy," Dixon said. "Sunday should be a quiet, dry, sunny day."
Both days, temps won’t get out of the 40s overnight.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
