HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Scattered and severe thunderstorms are possible for Saturday evening.
Channel 3 launched an Early Warning Weather Alert as because scattered thunderstorms will be coming to some towns and a few could turn severe, especially over the next several hours.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said the afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
But, high pressure will move offshore, Cameron said, and a cold front will approach New England as the day progresses and will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.
Salisbury and Kent may see the first rounds of thunderstorms that have been moving in to the state, said Cameron.
Cameron is predicting the storms to be hit or miss, which means many towns won’t get one, whereas other towns will get a hefty downpour along with some lightning and thunder.
