NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Officials with one local system are weighing their options after seeing a noticeable increase in COVID cases.
On Friday, Norwalk Schools reported eleven new COVID cases since Thursday.
Those parties that tested positive for the virus have been instructed to stay home and self isolate.
Additional instructions for returning to school were also provided.
At least six of the confirmed cases were members of the Brian McMahon High School and Center for Global Studies communities.
Through contact tracing, it was determined that these specific cases appear to be connected to weekend social gatherings and a non-school related scavenger hunt, which occurred during the week.
Officials say that only two of the reported cases have recently been on campus.
60 students and staff members were told to quarantine as a result of the confirmed cases.
All extracurricular activities, athletics, and music events for McMahon High School and the Center for Global Studies that are taking this weekend have been canceled.
A decision on the future of classes for both schools is expected to come sometime on Sunday.
