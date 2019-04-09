NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Riders who get to and from work everyday can expect some changes and temporary schedules for the Metro-North New Haven Line.
The changes go into effect on Sunday and are the result of some construction work.
The hope, according to officials, is that the improvements will lead to more reliable, dependable and safe service for all Metro-North customers.
The New Haven Line will experience the most extensive infrastructure work.
Starting Sunday and running through late-June, morning and evening peak train schedules will be lengthened by between 1 and 6 minutes.
Off-peak and weekend trains will have schedules lengthened by between 1 and 11 minutes.
New Canaan, Waterbury and Danbury branch trains will be lengthened by 1 to 16 minutes.
Officials said it's also important to note that some trains will be leaving their initial stations a few minutes early.
Commuters told Channel 3 on Tuesday morning that the changes are a minor inconvenience; however, they believe it will be worth it in the long run.
More information on Metro-North's schedules can be found on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's website here.
