NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A scholarship has been started to honor a fallen firefighter in the Elm City.
Lt. Samod “Nuke” Rankins announced he is donating $50,000 to being the fund for city residents interested in obtaining their EMT certification to pursue firefighting career paths.
“I'm creating scholarships to help New Haven residents obtain their EMT certification which will give residents a helping hand in pursuing their Firefighter career paths,” Rankins said in a statement.
Rankins is naming the scholarships after his colleague and close friend who died at the same Valley Street fire that Lieutenant Rankins was critically injured in on May 12, 2021.
The fund will be called the “Ricardo Torres Jr.” Scholarship.
Applicants must reside in the city of New Haven, be 18 years or older, possess a high school degree or GED and write a one-page essay as to why they want to become a firefighter.
Applications will become available on August 1, 2021. Further details will follow.
