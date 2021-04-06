NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Newington High School has a new mascot - the “Nor’easters.”
The process of looking to change the mascot from the Indians started last year.
Following a long selection and review process, the Board of Education approved the committee's recommendation.
The logo of a Native American wearing a feathered headdress was swapped out for a blue and gold “N.”
