CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – A school board meeting on masks in Cheshire got heated Wednesday night.

There was yelling between board members and at least one parent.

Officials decided to make masks in Cheshire schools optional once the statewide mandate is lifted later this month. 

Masks will be optional for schools in the town starting March 1. 

The board made the decision with local COVID trends in mind. 

