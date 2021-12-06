WFSB- School board members in Hamden are meeting to discuss the multiple threats that have been directed at Hamden High School.

The school has been closed since Friday. These threats come just days after a stabbing incident near Hamden High School.

Hamden High School will be closed again tomorrow due to a threat investigation.

Last Monday, Hamden Police say two grade 9 students got into a fight after dismissal. Police say a 13-year-old student stabbed a 14-year-old student multiple times.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to be ok, according to officials.

Both students are now facing charges.

On Thursday night, school official say they received an anonymous tip about a gun being brought to school on Friday.

Police and school officials made the decision to close the high school on Friday.

Last night, Hamden Public Schools received another online threat directed toward Hamden High School. The mayor’s office, Hamden Police, and school officials decided to close the school today and tomorrow.

As of right now, the school plans to open on Wednesday. Officials say there will be safety measures in place.

Tonight, school board members plan to discuss these incidents. They’ll discuss safety and security concerns at this meeting.

