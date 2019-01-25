FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A school bus aid in Fairfield is accused of injuring a 15-year-old boy who has autism.
Police said they arrested Joseph Jean-Felix, 68, of Bridgeport.
According to investigators, one of the boy's parents came to them on Nov. 26 to file a report.
The parent said the teen returned home from school on Nov. 19 with injuries to his arm.
Police looked into the matter and found surveillance footage related to bus transportation of the teen to the school.
The video showed that the injuries to the boy's arm were "consistent with actions taken by the transportation aid over a period of time."
Jean-Felix was arrested on Jan. 18 outside of his him.
Police said they charged him with five counts of assault of an intellectually disabled person, five counts of first-degree unlawful restraint and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Jean-Felix is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.
