FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A former school bus aide in Fairfield is accused of injuring a 15-year-old boy who has autism.
Police said they arrested Joseph Jean-Felix, 68, of Bridgeport.
According to investigators, one of the boy's parents came to them on Nov. 26 to file a report.
The parent said the teen returned home from school on Nov. 19 with injuries to his arm.
Police looked into the matter and found surveillance footage related to bus transportation of the teen to the school.
The video showed that the injuries to the boy's arm were "consistent with actions taken by the transportation aide over a period of time."
Jean-Felix was arrested on Jan. 18 outside of his him.
Police said they charged him with five counts of assault of an intellectually disabled person, five counts of first-degree unlawful restraint and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Chet Doheny, president of Connecticut Transportation Solutions, LLC provided a statement to Channel 3.
"The employee involved in this incident has been terminated based on information obtained from both an internal and external investigation, and Connecticut Transportation Solutions is willingly cooperating with the Fairfield Police Department’s criminal investigation into the matter," Doheny said. "Our company has a culture of responsiveness and a commitment to the safety of the children in our care, we have policies and procedures in place to ensure that safety, and we take very seriously the trust their parents place in us.”
Jean-Felix is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.
