COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A school bus ran over some downed power lines in Coventry Friday morning.
It happened on Cassidy Hill Road around 6:45 a.m.
According to police, three Tolland High School students were aboard.
Chief Mark Palmer of the Coventry Police Department told Channel 3 that the students are ok, but the bus had a dead battery.
Police cleared the scene around 7:15 a.m.
However, they said the bus and Eversource crews remained there while a fallen tree was removed.
The storm Thursday night into Friday morning caused damage across the state. At one point, more than 90,000 customers were without power.
