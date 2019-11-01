NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A school bus and a car were involved in a crash in New London on Friday morning.
According to firefighters, it happened on Gov. Winthrop Boulevard.
One injury was reported; however, the injury was not to a student.
A representative for the Board of Education is on the scene.
No other details were released.
There's no word on a cause.
