NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s an all-points bulletin for bus drivers.
All across the state, and country, bus companies are looking for drivers to get children to and from school.
This comes as the first day of classes gets closer and closer.
“So, the big question is, are there going to be enough drivers this fall, which is right around the corner,” said Ann Baldwin, who represents COSTA, the Connecticut School Transportation Association.
That’s a real concern because with kids heading to back to class in just a few more weeks, school buses will soon hit the road.
“Bus companies are doing everything they can to communicate with potential drivers, really emphasizing the potential flexibility, maybe it’s a stay-at-home mom or dad who wants to be on the same schedule as their kids, maybe it’s a retiree,” Baldwin said.
COSTA is responsible for getting a half million students to and from school every day.
Baldwin said the ongoing pandemic, plus unemployment benefits, are both impacting the number of bus drivers that companies have.
“Some smaller districts might need four drivers and some districts I know are in need of 100 drivers, but it’s still the same impact,” Baldwin said.
In New Haven, last month, the school district’s transportation chief highlighted for the board of education how he and their partner First Student believe they’ll have enough drivers to start the year, but that could always change.
“Right now they have nearly 300 bus drivers committed and 46 drivers that are in some phase of training, and they’ve also been working with DMV to try to see if they can shorten the time to get a bus driver training to actually driving buses,” said Carl Jackson, of New Haven Public School transportation.
It’s quite the process, taking several weeks to on-board a bus driver, with background checks and training.
Many bus companies are offering sizable signing bonuses. First Student said they have a regional recruiter working Connecticut, they’re advertising and holding job fairs.
New Haven schools said it even sent out a link to parents alerting to the openings, which resulted in a few dozen applications.
To help recruit drivers, COSTA set up a website where people can find out which districts and companies have openings. To take a look, click here.
