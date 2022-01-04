WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Schools across Connecticut are feeling the impact of a bus driver shortage. Many have had to close or delay opening this week.
Waterbury Public Schools is one school system that has been impacted by the driver shortage.
Waterbury Public Schools had to cancel all extracurriculars besides sports this week. In addition, the school expects delays in pick-up and drop-off times for the next several weeks.
Bus companies say they are trying to fill openings.
Durham School Services is Waterbury Public Schools’ main school bus provider. They are still working to fill openings in the state and nationwide, using incentives that have been in in place since the fall.
Durham School Services released a statement saying,
“We continue to diligently recruit school bus drivers. We have advertisements placed across various mediums. We also offer sign-on bonuses for full licensed drivers, as well as bonusses for drivers who complete training.”
Pablo Calderon, a Waterbury resident hopes the problem will be resolved soon.
Calderon says he is also concerned about the increased traffic that will result from parents dropping off and picking up their students. Kennedy High School, Waterbury’s high school, is already on a busy road.
“You come in like, a half hour before they get out. People are speeding, and then nobody stops,” says Calderon.
All-Star Transportation, the city’s other school bus provider, has open positions as well. However, All-Star Transportation does not currently have a sign-on bonus.
For jobs at Durham School Services, click here.
For jobs at All-Star Transportation, click here.
