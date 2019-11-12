OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Temperatures are on a downfall, and by Wednesday morning it’ll feel like 0 to 10 degrees outside.
Record cold is even possible Wednesday and Thursday, according to Channel 3 meteorologists.
With the bitter cold here, school bus companies are preparing for the blast of winter.
“At all of our locations, we’ve been getting plows ready, sanders and salt mixtures ready, so in that way, our own lots and walkways to the buses the drivers, are safe to get out there,” said Jon Hipsher of M&J Bus in Old Saybrook.
Diesel powered buses need a little more attention in prolonged cold weather.
Therefore, overnight engine block heaters are plugged in by the yard crew, so the oil stays warm and they’ll turn over on the first crank the next day.
Fuel additives are also mixed in at the pump so that when it is cold the fuel won’t thicken up, like a gel.
“You run the risk of fuel gelling, filters icing up causing a no start condition, and it causes problems that way if the bus is not running,” said Gene spencer, the shop foreman.
If a school bus doesn’t start, they have back-up units ready to roll.
Also, bus drivers have been involved in new safety training for how to deal with bad winter weather, including defensive driving skills.
