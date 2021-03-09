MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Over the last several months there’s been a rash of car thefts happening across the country.
School buses in Connecticut are also being targeted and it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage and repairs.
DATTCO Inc. said the thieves are coming in the middle of the night when it’s dark out. They crawl under the buses and saw off the catalytic converters. In one case, 20 vehicles were targeted in one night alone.
The bus company said the thieves then turn the pieces in for money.
“Those are the ones that contains the precious metals that are of street market value to anybody who would have an opportunity to sell them,” said Frank Baio, assistant vice president of safety and risk management, DATTCO.
Bus companies like DATTCO are easy targets because of their big fleets of vehicles.
DATTCO said it serves 27 school districts across the state.
Since the start of 2021, its bus yards in five different towns have been targeted by thieves.
Among the towns affected were Cheshire, Durham, Manchester, Middletown, South Windsor and Windsor.
“We’re not seeing it slow down,” Baio said. “If anything, we’re seeing more crimes of opportunity.”
At least 60 DATTCO buses have had catalytic converters stolen off of them this year alone.
The recent string of thefts cost the company about $70,000 in losses.
“We’re worried about part supply and being able to get the vehicles on the roads so we can get the kids to school,” said Donald DeVivo, president, DATTCO.
In Manchester, thieves cut a hole through the fence to get to where the buses were parked away from security cameras.
“And even though we’ve got fencing and security and lighting, it doesn't seem to matter,” DeVivo said. “They’re coming in the middle of the night and they've got tools and know what they're doing.”
It’s been disruptive to company operations.
Replacement parts are hard to come by due to widespread issues across the country.
“It seems to be from start to finish from the time we realize it happened to when we get it repaired, it’s about a week process to get them back on the road,” said Doug Eddy, director of maintenance, DATTCO.
DATTCO is adding more security cameras, lighting, and patrols in hopes of keeping the thieves away. The company is also in touch with local and state police.
“We’re pulling out all the stops to harden our targets and share information and get this to stop,” Baio said.
DATTCO said it is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who offers up a tip that leads to an arrest and conviction.
