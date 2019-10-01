HARTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A school bus crashed into a pole at an intersection in Hartland on Tuesday morning, according to state police.
Troopers said it happened on Route 20 at West Road around 6:35 a.m.
Route 20 is closed between West and Hall roads, the Department of Transportation reported.
State police said one student was on board, but not hurt.
Wires were said to be down in the road, so the Eversource power company responded along with emergency crews.
A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
