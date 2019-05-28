STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Stratford school bus driver is facing charges, accused of being in possession of child pornography.
Police have arrested 76-year-old John Kenneth Stone and charged him with first-degree possession of child pornography.
He was found having a computer that contained several images and videos considered to be child pornography.
Stratford police said they received a complaint during the month of February.
Stone is employed as a school bus driver with the Durham Bus Services. His employment status is unknown at this time.
Stone was released on bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
