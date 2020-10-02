VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A school bus driver for Vernon Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joseph Macary reported the case to the community on Thursday.
"The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 14 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to work," Macary said. "Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested."
The last day the First Student Company driver was on a school bus was Sept. 29.
"Anyone who is considered a 'close contact' with this person has been contacted or will be contacted by bus transportation company or local health officials and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take," Macary said.
The superintendent said the district was closely monitoring the situation and would provide updates as they learn more.
