SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- A school bus drivers union that provides service in Shelton voted earlier this week to authorize a strike.
The bus drivers, who are with Durham School services, are not on strike right now, but the union is currently in negotiations.
The Shelton school district alerted parents on Thursday, saying they should be prepared if a strike happens.
School officials said they intend on keeping school open, and parents should be aware that they may need to find alternative methods of transportation for children.
Officials also said transportation for class trips and athletic events may be compromised.
“It may be that drivers decide to protest and picket. That might not mean a strike is underway. If the bus drivers do authorize a strike we will inform parents immediately,” a letter said to parents.
Channel 3 has reached out to the union but has not yet heard back.
