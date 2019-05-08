GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus in Groton.
The crash happened on Route 12, near Ohio Avenue.
Police said there were children on board, but it is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.
The Southeast Area Transit District, the bus service in the area, posted on Twitter to say there is currently no service in Groton or Gales Ferry on Route 12.
No further details were released.
