WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a school bus in Waterbury.
It happened in the area of Chase Avenue and Cook Street around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the crash involved a school bus, a sedan, and a pick-up truck.
There were 27 students on the bus at the time, however their ages are unknown.
One of the vehicle drivers complained of injuries, according to police.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
