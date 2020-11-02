Salem

A school bus rollover was reported on Route 85 in Salem the morning of Nov. 2.

 WFSB

SALEM, CT (WFSB) - A school bus was involved in a rollover crash in Salem on Monday morning.

It happened on Route 85.

A portion of Route 85, roughly between Witch Meadow and Sullivan roads, was closed as of 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

