SALEM, CT (WFSB) - A school bus was involved in a rollover crash in Salem on Monday morning.
It happened on Route 85.
A portion of Route 85, roughly between Witch Meadow and Sullivan roads, was closed as of 6:30 a.m. on Monday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.


