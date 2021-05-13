SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A school bus and a motorcycle were involved in a crash in Seymour on Thursday morning.
South Main Street is closed at Scott Avenue.
Minor injuries were reported for the motorcyclist.
According to Seymour police, students were aboard the bus. They all appear to be fine.
Their parents were notified.
School and Board of Education staff were said to be on the scene, along with representatives from All Star Transportation.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.