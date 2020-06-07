BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - School buses were damaged in Bristol over the weekend by graffiti that included derogatory statements directed at police.
Parents in Bristol were alerted about the incident in a voice message delivered by Bristol Public Schools Sunday evening.
The school system said they are working with Bristol Police for the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3000.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Bristol Police for more information.
