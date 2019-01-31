(WFSB) - School delays and closings streamed into the Channel 3 newsroom on Thursday.
Hundreds of them were in the system as of 6:30 a.m.
See the complete list here.
The delays were the result of slick roads following Wednesday's snow squalls and dangerously cold temperatures from an arctic cold front that arrived overnight.
Temperatures were in the single digits in many places.
The biggest concern for administrators was students waiting outside at the bus stop.
See the forecast here.
(1) comment
All schools should be CLOSED! Man Made Global Climate Disruption is wreaking havoc on our planet. The Polar Vortex is causing dangerous conditions and our children should not be subjected to this. Seize the assets from the greedy repukes that caused Climate Disruption and use the money to clean up the planet and hope that it isn't too late. In the meantime, the schools should provide computers so that children can have class from home during this time of extreme weather. #Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
