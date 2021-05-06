WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- In anticipation that the FDA will approve the Pfizer vaccine for teens next week, one local school district is already setting up a vaccine clinic for those 12 years and older.
On Thursday, the Wolcott Public School district announced it’ll hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic, in conjunction with the Chesprocott Health District, on Sunday, May 16.
This clinic will be for any students who are 12 years old and older. It’ll be held at the Wolcott High School gymnasium.
The district said parents should consult their physicians before taking any vaccine for yourself or your child.
School officials are also asking those who want their child (12 years and older) to be vaccinated, to fill out a survey that can be found by clicking here.
“The CDC has determined that fully vaccinated children and adults do not need to quarantine if they come into close contact with a positive case of COVID-19. I encourage everyone to be vaccinated for whom it is medically advisable. As we head into next school year, it is possible that classroom-level quarantines will continue on an as-needed basis. If your child is fully vaccinated, they will have a much smoother school experience in 2021-2022,” said Wolcott Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper.
The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official.
