CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Local school districts have been taking precautions against coronavirus like canceling trips and cleaning classrooms.
On Monday, Cromwell Public Schools announced a half day for Thursday, March 12, to allow teachers to plan for distance learning opportunities.
Officials also said this will give crews the opportunity to deep clean district schools and classrooms.
A letter to parents on Monday went on to say that students, staff members and visitors are asked to use sanitizers upon entering schools.
“Additionally, hand sanitizers will be available around the buildings. Students will be expected to use the sanitizer or wash their hands before entering the cafeteria,” the letter said.
The superintendent has also been in contact with the school bus company to learn about cleaning protocols on buses.
“DATTCO is following direction from the CDC and OSHA regarding disinfecting the school buses with a focus on ‘high traffic’ surfaces, as well as disinfecting within their terminal,” the letter said.
Wednesday, March 11, is also a half day for students, which was previously scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.