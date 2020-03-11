PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, school districts are using old-school science to sanitize classrooms fast, with a fogging machine.
In Putnam, school custodians are “misting” rooms now every day.
It’s a simple process, that involves mixing a sodium solution with water and activating it before sanitizing a room.
On Wednesday, 10 minutes before Putnam High School students went to lunch, custodians were busy sanitizing the cafeteria, and it only took about 3 minutes.
“It is old school science, with new school technology,” said Kevin Lamothe, assistant facilities director.
The solution comes out like a fog, and settles everywhere.
“It has a germ kill time of 30 seconds,” Lamothe said.
School Superintendent Dan Sullivan said the machine is more than a time saver for the district employees.
“More importantly, it’s an opportunity for us to clean large spaces with great detail, and get to those hard to reach areas that would be hard to get to with a hand cloth and what have you,” Sullivan said.
Wiping surfaces with a bleach solution is physically straining and time consuming.
“With the outbreak recently it really has been a time saver, instead of using a cloth and spray bottle, we’re able to do a whole classroom in less than a minute,” said custodian Troy Mayo.
Workers in the school system are finally doing what they should have been doing all along. Cleaning properly.
