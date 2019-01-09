DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - One Connecticut school district has made the painful decision to close an elementary school due to declining enrollment.
On Wednesday night, district leaders from Regional School District 13 officially voted to close Lyman Elementary in Middlefield.
Board members say their hands were tied but some parents say the move will negatively impact their children’s education.
In the end, the Lyman school met its demise with a quiet vote, but for the families who love the elementary school, the decision was dramatic and devastating.
The school offered students a project-based curriculum known as the Integrated Day system or ID.
Now, some parents and students fear the district will no longer offer anything like it.
District leaders stress that they will try to maintain curriculum choice for families going forward.
Board members say they didn’t want to shutter the Lyman school but they didn’t have many options because declining enrollment has created serious financial problems for the district.
Closing Lyman before the 2021-2022 school year will save the district about a million dollars a year.
One parent feels the additional cash isn’t worth shutting down a school so many families love.
“It’s just that I just know that there’s so many kids that might not have a chance now there’s a reason we have choice in our district,” said Theresa Weimann.
Board chair Robert Moore understands why families are upset but stresses local leaders are passionate about the schools and students and felt this was the best decision moving forward.
“Most of these board members have children or grandchildren in the system or have gone through it and so every decision we make is really personal,” said Moore.
The board also decided that starting in 2021 the district will have one pre-K to 2 school, one 3 to 5 school and one 6 to 8 school.
