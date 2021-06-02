(WFSB) -- School bus operators statewide are facing a crisis with a shortage of drivers.
It’s forcing many companies to double-up bus runs, and in some cases, delay getting students home.
School bus driver Shawn Bruzik loves his job. He’s been picking up and dropping off students for more than 26 years.
“Every day is a different adventure. I enjoy the kids, especially the elementary school kids,” Bruzik said.
He’s not the only one who feels this way, as he and other school bus drivers share this passion in the hopes of recruiting new drivers to ease a statewide shortage of drivers.
“There’s probably 6,500 school buses in the state, where probably across the state, 20 to 30 percent are short right now,” said Donald DeVivo, president of DATTCO Bus.
M&J Bus serves 24 school districts. They alone need 50 drivers.
M&J COO John Hipsher said the pandemic has not helped.
“We’re all hiring, all over the state of Connecticut,” Hipsher said.
To become a school bus driver, you must pass a federal criminal background check, have a valid Connecticut drivers’ license subject to medical review, and have training for CDL.
drivers make anywhere between $18 to $25 per hour.
“The pay was really good for the hours, but it wasn’t just so much about the pay, in addition to be able to work with kids,” said Terry Fogle, a school bus driver in Danbury.
“Just try it and you’ll see the reward in being a school bus driver,” said Marie Illingworth, who has been a Branford school bus driver for 22 years.
As for driving a large vehicle, Bruzik said “Don’t let it psych you out. You’re able to do it and once you do it, you’ll never look back and you’ll be able to drive the school bus better than your own vehicle.”
(1) comment
All industries are struggling; it's because the State and Feds re paying extended and enhanced welfare, oh wait, I mean unemployment. Why work when you can sit home and collect more than you can earn? Nice job Ned - maybe your 1K "get a job" bonus will help. Just kidding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.