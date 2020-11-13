(WFSB) - With the coronavirus positivity rate continuing to surge around Connecticut, some of the state’s largest school districts are taking steps to protect students and teachers.
Very soon, fewer students are going to be walking through the front doors at Burr Middle School and really every other Hartford school, because, starting Monday all K-9 students will shift to remote classes three times a week, with just two in classroom days.
Hartford’s Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez admits this is not an ideal situation and understands it does create significant challenges for many families, but she says safety must come first, especially because district leaders have seen an increase in COVID cases in Hartford schools.
Waterbury is dealing with the same problem and taking similar steps.
Starting November 30, all students who attend district middle schools and high schools, with the exception of the Arts Magnet School, will shift to full online learning.
