WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A number of school districts announced delays, or in some cases, closures as a result of icy road conditions on Tuesday morning.
The Waterbury Public Schools District announced on its website that all schools would be closed "due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions."
Other districts, including Ansonia, Bolton, Bozrah, Derby, Granby, Region 16, Seymour, Shelton, Tolland, and Weston, announced delays of at least 2 hours.
Read the complete list here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a round of snow moved through the state on Monday night and put down a quick quarter inch of accumulation in some towns.
"[It's] leading to slick travel on untreated surfaces [Tuesday] morning," Haney said. "Black ice is a problem [Tuesday] morning, so please be careful out and about!"
Read the complete forecast from the technical discussion here.
