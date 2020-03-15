(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state have announced food distribution centers for students as classes are canceled during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Hartford 

Hartford's emergency meal plan goes into effect on Monday, March 16. 

Locations for distribution: 

Site

Address

City/State/Zip

Meal Distribution Time

Arroyo Center at Pope Park

30 Pope Park Drive

Hartford, CT 06106

11:45 - 12:30

Boys & Girls Club

1500 Broad Street

Hartford, CT 06106

11:45 - 12:30

Boys & Girls Club

170 Sigourney Street

Hartford, CT 06105

11:45 - 12:30

Boys & Girls Club

1 Chandler Street

Hartford, CT 06106

11:45 - 12:30

Columbus Park (Metzner Center)

680 Franklin Avenue

Hartford, CT 06114

11:45 - 12:30

North End Senior Center

80 Coventry Street

Hartford, CT 06112

11:45 - 12:30

Parker Memorial Community Center

2621 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06102

11:45 - 12:30

Wilson-Gray YMCA

444 Albany Avenue

Hartford, CT 06120

11:45 - 12:30

Hamden 

Hamden's free food service goes into effect Monday, March 16. 

Food will be distributed at Hamden High School, Hamden Middle School, and Church Street School Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. 

New Haven 

New Haven's food distribution will take place Monday- Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the following locations: 

Site                              Address                                  

Barnard School           170 Derby Ave.                      

Beecher                       100 Jewell Street                    

Benjamin Jepson         15 Lexington Ave.                  

Betsy Ross                  150 Kimberly Ave.                

Bishop Woods            1481 Quinnipiac Ave.             

Katherine Brennan      200 Wilmot Road                   

Celentano                    400 Canner Street                   

Clinton                        293 Clinton Ave.                  

Columbus                    255 Blatchley Street               

Conte                           511 Chapel Street                   

Davis                           35 Davis Street                       

Dr. Mayo                     185 Goffe Street                    

East Rock                    133 Nash Street                       

Edgewood                   737 Edgewood Ave.               

Fair Haven                  164 Grand Ave.                      

Hill Regional Career   140 Legion Ave.                     

Hooker Middle            691 Whitney Ave.                   

HSC                            175 Water Street                     

Hillhouse HS              480 Sherman Pkwy.               

John Daniels               569 Congress Ave.                  

John Martinez             100 James Street                     

King Robinson            150 Fournier Street                 

Lincoln Bassett           130 Bassett Street                   

Mauro Sheridan          191 Fountain Street                 

Metro                          115 Water Street                     

New Haven Academy   444 Orange Street                   

Quinnipiac                  460 Lexington Ave.               

Roberto Clemente       360 Columbus Ave.                

Riverside                     103 Hallock Street                  

Ross Woodward         185 Barnes Ave.                    

Sound                          60 South Water Street             

Strong-Obama             69 Farnham Ave.                    

Troup                          259 Edgewood Ave.               

Truman                       114 Truman Street                  

West Rock Acad.        311 Valley Street                    

Wexler/Grant             55 Foote Street                        

Wilbur Cross HS        181 Mitchell Drive             

Norwich 

Norwich's food service begins Monday, march 16 at the following locations: 

LocationAddressTime
Old Buckingham School142 Washington Street10:00 am - 10:15 am
Occum Park11 Taftville Occum Road10:00 am - 10:15 am
Huntington School80 West Town St. (front of the school)10:00 am - 10:15 am
Kelly Middle School25 Mahan Dr. (cafeteria side door)10:30 am - 10:45 am
Uncas School281 Elizabeth Street Ext (side parking lot)10:30 am - 10:45 am
Wequonnoc School155 Providence Street, Taftville10:30 am - 10:45 am
Veterans School80 Crouch Avenue (front of the school)10:30 am - 10:45 am
Rose Hill Apts10 Gregory Road (by the playground)11:00 am - 11:15 am
Sandy Lane Apts200 Sandy Lane (by the playground)11:00 am - 11:15 am
Bishop School526 East Main Street (front of the school)11:00 am - 11:15 am
Stanton School386 New London Turnpike (front of the school)11:30 am - 11:45 am
Mohegan Park Apts40 East Baltic Street (outside community room)11:30 am - 11:45 am
Otis Library261 Main Street (on side of building by Naboo)11:30 am - 11:45 am
Mahan School94 Salem Turnpike (front of the school)12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Hickory Street School201 Hickory Street12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Summit Woods Apts3 Summitwoods Drive (by the playground)12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
Melrose Park AptsAcross from 16 Melrose Park Road12:30 pm - 12:45 pm
7th Street Playground274 Central Avenue12:30 pm - 12:45 pm
Kennedy Heights Apts24 Fairview Avenue (by basketball courts)12:30 pm - 12:45 pm

Vernon 

Vernon schools will be distributing meals at Vernon Center Middle School Door #5 Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Waterbury 

Waterbury schools will be distributing meals starting Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations: 

Bucks Hill

Bunker Hill School

Chase School

Wendell L. Cross School

Driggs School

Generali School

Hopeville School

Kingsbury School

Duggan School

Sprague School

Tinker School

Walsh School

Washington School

Gilmartin School

Carrington School

Regan School

Rotella Magnet School

Maloney Magnet School

Wilson School

Reed School

Waterbury Arts Magnet

Crosby High School

Wilby High School

Kennedy High School

Waterbury Career Academy 

If your school district has a meal plan that is not listed here, you can send the plan to wfsb.iwitness@wfsb.com 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.