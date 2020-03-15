(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state have announced food distribution centers for students as classes are canceled during the coronavirus outbreak.
Hartford
Hartford's emergency meal plan goes into effect on Monday, March 16.
Locations for distribution:
Site
Address
City/State/Zip
Meal Distribution Time
Arroyo Center at Pope Park
30 Pope Park Drive
Hartford, CT 06106
11:45 - 12:30
Boys & Girls Club
1500 Broad Street
Hartford, CT 06106
11:45 - 12:30
Boys & Girls Club
170 Sigourney Street
Hartford, CT 06105
11:45 - 12:30
Boys & Girls Club
1 Chandler Street
Hartford, CT 06106
11:45 - 12:30
Columbus Park (Metzner Center)
680 Franklin Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
11:45 - 12:30
North End Senior Center
80 Coventry Street
Hartford, CT 06112
11:45 - 12:30
Parker Memorial Community Center
2621 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06102
11:45 - 12:30
Wilson-Gray YMCA
444 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT 06120
11:45 - 12:30
Hamden
Hamden's free food service goes into effect Monday, March 16.
Food will be distributed at Hamden High School, Hamden Middle School, and Church Street School Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
New Haven
New Haven's food distribution will take place Monday- Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the following locations:
Site Address
Barnard School 170 Derby Ave.
Beecher 100 Jewell Street
Benjamin Jepson 15 Lexington Ave.
Betsy Ross 150 Kimberly Ave.
Bishop Woods 1481 Quinnipiac Ave.
Katherine Brennan 200 Wilmot Road
Celentano 400 Canner Street
Clinton 293 Clinton Ave.
Columbus 255 Blatchley Street
Conte 511 Chapel Street
Davis 35 Davis Street
Dr. Mayo 185 Goffe Street
East Rock 133 Nash Street
Edgewood 737 Edgewood Ave.
Fair Haven 164 Grand Ave.
Hill Regional Career 140 Legion Ave.
Hooker Middle 691 Whitney Ave.
HSC 175 Water Street
Hillhouse HS 480 Sherman Pkwy.
John Daniels 569 Congress Ave.
John Martinez 100 James Street
King Robinson 150 Fournier Street
Lincoln Bassett 130 Bassett Street
Mauro Sheridan 191 Fountain Street
Metro 115 Water Street
New Haven Academy 444 Orange Street
Quinnipiac 460 Lexington Ave.
Roberto Clemente 360 Columbus Ave.
Riverside 103 Hallock Street
Ross Woodward 185 Barnes Ave.
Sound 60 South Water Street
Strong-Obama 69 Farnham Ave.
Troup 259 Edgewood Ave.
Truman 114 Truman Street
West Rock Acad. 311 Valley Street
Wexler/Grant 55 Foote Street
Wilbur Cross HS 181 Mitchell Drive
Norwich
Norwich's food service begins Monday, march 16 at the following locations:
|Location
|Address
|Time
|Old Buckingham School
|142 Washington Street
|10:00 am - 10:15 am
|Occum Park
|11 Taftville Occum Road
|10:00 am - 10:15 am
|Huntington School
|80 West Town St. (front of the school)
|10:00 am - 10:15 am
|Kelly Middle School
|25 Mahan Dr. (cafeteria side door)
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Uncas School
|281 Elizabeth Street Ext (side parking lot)
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Wequonnoc School
|155 Providence Street, Taftville
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Veterans School
|80 Crouch Avenue (front of the school)
|10:30 am - 10:45 am
|Rose Hill Apts
|10 Gregory Road (by the playground)
|11:00 am - 11:15 am
|Sandy Lane Apts
|200 Sandy Lane (by the playground)
|11:00 am - 11:15 am
|Bishop School
|526 East Main Street (front of the school)
|11:00 am - 11:15 am
|Stanton School
|386 New London Turnpike (front of the school)
|11:30 am - 11:45 am
|Mohegan Park Apts
|40 East Baltic Street (outside community room)
|11:30 am - 11:45 am
|Otis Library
|261 Main Street (on side of building by Naboo)
|11:30 am - 11:45 am
|Mahan School
|94 Salem Turnpike (front of the school)
|12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
|Hickory Street School
|201 Hickory Street
|12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
|Summit Woods Apts
|3 Summitwoods Drive (by the playground)
|12:00 pm - 12:15 pm
|Melrose Park Apts
|Across from 16 Melrose Park Road
|12:30 pm - 12:45 pm
|7th Street Playground
|274 Central Avenue
|12:30 pm - 12:45 pm
|Kennedy Heights Apts
|24 Fairview Avenue (by basketball courts)
|12:30 pm - 12:45 pm
Vernon
Vernon schools will be distributing meals at Vernon Center Middle School Door #5 Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Waterbury
Waterbury schools will be distributing meals starting Monday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
Bucks Hill
Bunker Hill School
Chase School
Wendell L. Cross School
Driggs School
Generali School
Hopeville School
Kingsbury School
Duggan School
Sprague School
Tinker School
Walsh School
Washington School
Gilmartin School
Carrington School
Regan School
Rotella Magnet School
Maloney Magnet School
Wilson School
Reed School
Waterbury Arts Magnet
Crosby High School
Wilby High School
Kennedy High School
Waterbury Career Academy
If your school district has a meal plan that is not listed here, you can send the plan to wfsb.iwitness@wfsb.com
