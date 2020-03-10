(WFSB) - With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut, school officials in districts across the state are doing what they can to protect students and staff.
RELATED: Second case of coronavirus confirmed in CT
Officials in Cromwell said they're deep-cleaning schools and preparing for the possibility that a school may have to close.
They also have hand sanitizers in and around schools.
Students and staff will be on a half-day, early closing schedule on Thursday to give teachers time to plan for what the superintendent is calling "distance learning opportunities" for if a school needs to close.
In Wallingford, the superintendent said out-of-district trips, as of Wednesday, were canceled. The same went for events of more than 100 people.
RELATED: Wallingford school district taking precautions
The district said it spoke with cleaning companies and a maintenance team to increase the cleaning of doorknobs and flat surfaces.
Teachers and administrators are also coming up with a series of plans for in case the virus spreads.
Bus companies around the state also said they've been thoroughly cleaning school buses.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include:
- Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher)
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
People who have recently traveled to an impacted location and is feeling sick should:
- Call ahead before visiting a doctor’s office or emergency room
- Tell the doctor about recent travel and the symptoms being experienced
- Avoid contact with others, and so not travel while sick
Everyone – regardless of whether they have recently traveled – should continue following some basic steps to protect themselves from coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based sanitizer
- Avoid shaking hands as a greeting
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
For more information on the CDC's latest guidelines, click here.
Connecticut launched a coronavirus infoline as part of a partnership with the United Way.
Anyone with questions can call 211 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.