(WFSB) -- As the coronavirus continues to cause concerns, local school districts and colleges and universities have been proactive in taking precautions by canceling trips and cleaning school buildings.
Below is a list of announcements that have been made as of Wednesday, March 11.
Bridgeport
Schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and all of next week. District will announce when schools will re-open at a later date.
Cromwell
On Wednesday and Thursday, teachers will have a half day to work on a plan for distance learning.
Darien
Public schools closed from March 12 to March 26.
Ellington
Many of Ellington public schools’ field trips, concerts, plays and other large events involve other school districts or traveling to various venues throughout New England.
Events that fall under this umbrella will be postponed or canceled through Friday, April 10, 2020. This includes this coming weekend’s Ellington High School’s Connecticut Drama Association festival and next week’s EHS field trip to Broadway in New York City.
The New England music festival in New Hampshire was already canceled by the New England Music Festival Association.
A complete list will be forthcoming and messaged by school principals.
Other school-based activities which occur within the Ellington public schools and do not involve other school districts are being evaluated on a case by case basis until further notice.
Fairfield
All schools closed Friday, March 13 until further notice. Closure applies to all athletic events and practices, club meetings, and other student activities
Greenwich
Greenwich Public Schools will be closed through next week starting Thursday, March 12. The district said they will continue to evaluate the circumstances and provide updates when available.
Griswold
High school music trip to Quebec is cancelled
Middletown
Keigwin Middle School will be closed Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 after a member of the school community may have come in contact with a person in Connecticut who tested positive for COVID-19.
Milford
Laurelton Hall closed through March 13 after the parent of a student was exposed to COVID-19 and is now symptomatic. The student is not symptomatic but is now self-quarantined.
New Canaan
New Canaan officials announced all schools will be closed for 14 days starting March 12. The third case of conornavirus was confirmed in New Canaan, but there was no word if any students came in contact with the patient.
New Haven
All schools will be closed Friday, March 13 and all of next week
Old Saybrook
Musical cancelled for this weekend including all gatherings, assemblies and after school events
Field trips out of state or ones with more than 100 people are cancelled
Athletic events are being held without spectators
Region 14 school district – Woodbury/Bethlehem
Closed March 11-15 and all schools will undergo a deep clean and will be disinfected
A student is a relative of one of the two confirmed coronavirus patients in our state – a woman in her 60’s who is a healthcare worker at Bridgeport Hospital and lives in Bethlehem.
That student and their family are not showing any symptoms.
All sports and plays are cancelled – essentially anything where more than 100 people will gather
This closure will be handled in the same manner as snow days with days being made up at the end of the year.
Total of 1,700 students impacted
Southington
All school concerts and drama productions postponed until May
Non-essential events such as PTO meetings, PTO activities, after-school clubs and extracurricular activities are cancelled until further notice
Schools will begin sending home with students maintenance of learning materials that have been prepared to date
Stratford
Wilcoxson Elementary School closed after learning a student was exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus. They were tested and are waiting for the results as they remain under the care of healthcare providers. The school will be thorough cleaned.
All schools will be closed Friday March 13 until further notice, the district announced on Thursday.
Trumbull
All Trumbull public and private schools are closed until further notice. Athletic events and practices are also included.
Wallingford
Out of district field trips cancelled starting March 11
All parent conferences are cancelled for the next two weeks
All after school events of more than 100 people are cancelled or postponed
On Friday, they will start with a two-hour delay to accommodate teachers instructional planning
West Hartford
No public events with over 100 people
Westport
Schools throughout the district will be closed until further notice following March 11's normal dismissal.
This includes all after school and evening activities.
School officials learned that a number of Westport parents and students were in contact with a person with a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
Wilton
Schools closed until further notice after being notified that one or more students have had direct contact with a potentially presumptive positive COVID-19 patient
Colleges and universities have also announced changes amid the coronavirus outbreak:
On Wednesday, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system said all four state universities and all 12 community colleges will move to an online format from March 23 through at least April 5.
Albertus Magnus College
Extending spring break for an additional week to allow for continued deep cleaning and sanitizing
Classes resume March 23 online only through at least March 29
Central CT State University
As of Thursday morning, CCSU is closing immediately after a student had potential exposure to an individual who is being tested for COVID-19. All students, faculty and staff asked to leave campus until further notice.
Full announcement here.
Eastern CT State University
Moving all classes to an online-only format from Monday, March 23 through at least Sunday, April 5
Fairfield University
Moving all courses to online instruction from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29
Naugatuck Valley Community College
Following spring break, classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least Sunday, April 5.
Waterbury and Danbury campuses will be open for day-to-day functions, including the library, ACE and student services.
Norwalk Community College
Closed from March 10 through March 15 for deep cleaning and disinfecting
Full announcement here.
Quinnipiac University
Will begin online delivery of classes on Wednesday March 18
Students will not return to campus until Sunday March 22
They say eliminating in-person classroom instruction is an important step to minimize potential pathways for community spread of coronavirus
Full announcement here.
Southern CT State University
Following spring break, classes will be moved to an online-only format until at least April 5
The university is closed for 5 days as of March 10 for cleaning
Read full announcement here.
Wesleyan University
Suspending in-person classes and campus activities. The University will continue to monitor the public health situation related to the novel strain of coronavirus.
Western CT State University
Classes canceled starting Friday, spring break, until April 4.
Students will take online classes only.
The campus in Danbury will be open to conduct business operations only.
Trinity College
Seven students self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus
Read full announcement here.
University of Connecticut
Planned events and gatherings that include more than 100 people can continue as planned
They will send out daily updates with all new coronavirus related messages
All students, faculty and staff need to register all international travel
Out of state travel on university business is suspended
Beginning Monday, March 23, the university will move to online course delivery for classes held at the Storrs campus, regional campuses and the School of Law until Monday, April 6
Full announcement here.
University of New Haven
Cancelled in person classes and exams for the rest of the week after it learned students were recently at an out of state conference where someone tested positive for the coronavirus.
All athletic events cancelled for the next two weeks.
Full announcement here.
University of Hartford
All classes canceled on Friday, March 13 and will resume March 30, online only
All students have been asked to leave campus by 5 p.m. on March 13
Full announcement here.
Yale University
Will have online classes after spring break
Ivy league presidents have cancelled the upcoming ivy league men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The league’s regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men are the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA tournaments
Full announcement here.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air and on the app for updates
(1) comment
I'm shocked but gratified that UConn is exhibiting sanity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.