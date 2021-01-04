HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coastal storm that brought a bit of snow to the state is gone.
A winter weather advisory that was in place for several counties has since expired.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the lingering Monday morning snow from the storm that started Sunday afternoon was over.
"We’ll continue to see sun mixing with clouds during the afternoon hours," Dixon said.
The storm deposited between 1 and 3 inches in parts of the state.
Several school districts announced delays. Canterbury, Canton, Granby, Regional School District 7, Simsbury and Windsor Locks were among them.
The snow was light in some areas but heavier in others.
Meteorologist Scot Haney reported that Falls Village measured 3 inches of snow. New Milford, New Fairfield and Torrington all saw 2 inches. Places such as Staffordville and Tolland accumulated only half an inch.
Temperatures varied across the state.
When people woke up, they were in the 30s in many places.
"Temperatures should top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s," Dixon said. "However, a northerly breeze will make it feel a bit chillier."
Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-to-upper 20s by Monday night.
Tuesday through Friday looks to be a window of windy and cold weather.
"The rest of the week will be fairly quiet, weather-wise," Dixon said. "Generally speaking, temperatures will be at or just above average for early January. The wind, at times, especially thru mid-week, will make it feel colder. Otherwise, we’re dry and storm-free."
The wind appears to be the strongest on Wednesday with 30 mph gusts possible, at least as of Monday's forecast.
