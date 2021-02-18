SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- With snow in the forecast, many school districts made the decision to dismiss early on Thursday.
Parents in Southington said they were notified around 6 a.m. Thursday morning that the district would dismiss early.
See the full list of school districts dismissing early here.
The high school dismissed around 11:15 a.m. and the middle school dismissed a half hour later.
Southington students said they’ve been back in the classroom during this COVID-19 pandemic, so they were looking forward to having rest of Thursday as a snow day.
“I might ski when I get home, or I might relax and get my homework done or relax rest of the day,” said Southington freshman Max Frethette.
Other school districts that dismissed early on Thursday included New Britain, Newington, Middletown, Windsor, and Enfield.
